Tents, camping gear rented in-place at Tishomingo, JP Coleman
A limited number of primitive campsites are available to rent fully furnished with gear ready to go at eight parks around the state, including Tishomingo and JP Coleman State Parks
Tentrr, in partnership with Mississippi State Parks, is providing a private camping experience with the comforts of home, all while being able to experience Mississippi's outdoors.
Striving to consistently provide a quality and comfortable camping experience for all guests, all Tentrr sites are fitted with the same features and amenities. Campsites include large safari-style tents, which are usually elevated on a wooden platform. Additional features include a fire pit, camp table and benches, Adirondack chairs, a heater, and a grill top for the fire pit. To make sleeping under the stars even more comfortable, sites include a bed with a memory foam mattress and mattress protector. For convenience, Tentrr sites are located near on-site facilities like bathhouses, restrooms and parking.
Bedding, blankets, lanterns, cookware and kitchenware are not provided.
Guests will have the opportunity to rent a single tent site that will accommodate up to six individuals, or a double tent site that will accommodate up to twelve individuals. Each site includes a four-person pop-up tent to house any extra guests. The sites also allow campers to bring their dogs.
In addition, each Mississippi State Park has a Tentrr host to assist guests by providing them information, answering questions, being the point of contact, and maintaining the campsite between uses.
Tentrr and MDWFP selected sites based on select criteria: privacy and seclusion, access to amenities, and land features. Currently, 56 campsites are available at 8 state parks located across the state. The sites rent for $75 to $140 per night and may be booked online through mdwfp.com.