Clay Coleman Memorial Tournament a fundraiser for Down syndrome patients
The first of what’s planned to be an annual Clay Coleman Memorial Bass Tournament will be held June 5 at J.P. Coleman State Park.
Money raised will to go 21 United of Mississippi, an Oxford-based organization that creates awareness and support for people with Down Syndrome.
The tournament’s entry fee is $200, which includes entry for the lunker prize. A $5,000 payout is guaranteed for first place.
Boat sponsorships will be available for $500, additional to the $200 entry fee, and will include the right to blast off in the first flight and weigh in with the last flight. Teams that raise the most money will blast off first, so the amount of money a team can raise for the charity improves their blast off position accordingly.
“We will gladly accept product to use as door prizes, but only cash money raised will qualify for boat sponsorships,” Tony Browning, the tournament’s coordinator, said. “I’ll get an online sign-up set up soon to begin the registration process, but I wanted to get this information out there now so teams can begin raising money for the cause. The amount of money you can get for your team will give you a better blast off position than other boat sponsors and other teams.
“Let’s do this big in honor and memory of our friend Clay.”
To enter, or for more information, call or text Browning at 662-231-5613, or email him at tbrowning23@gmail.com.
Kevin Tate