Keeping 30 pounds of bass per acre per year from your ponds will keep your fish growing and healthy, experts say.
Don Keller, co-founder of American Sportfish in Montgomery, Ala., has been helping pond managers with the bass balance issue for decades. On the subject of bass size distribution, Keller points to the work of Dr. Rich Noble, a retired fisheries professor from North Carolina State University.
“In nature, largemouth bass populations tend to be dominated by small fish,” Noble says. “For the viability of the population it is an advantage to have large numbers of small, reproducing bass rather than moderate numbers of large fish. Lake fertility doesn’t change the size distribution much. If we are going to have big bass, we have to get the food to them, and the small bass are a big problem preventing that.”
“The total pounds of largemouth bass per acre is pretty consistent over time,” Keller says, “even if the size composition of the bass population changes. Therefore, you can have a high number of small bass, or a smaller number of large bass.”
To optimize growth, Keller says the bass must be able to eat the largest baitfish they can reasonably manage.
“Eating food smaller than the optimum size is inefficient because more energy is burned in catching small prey than is gained by eating it,” Keller said.
The bluegill and other baitfish have to be able to reproduce at a rate that lets them grow to a sufficient size before being eaten, a condition an overpopulation of small bass prevents.
Keller says simply catching and keeping bass can be all the management necessary to correct this.
“Typically, the bottleneck occurs at bass lengths of 10 and 16 inches,” he said. “Largemouth bass within this size range are so abundant they deplete prey needed for growth by larger bass.”
Targeting all bass 16 inches and under, Keller says most fishery professionals recommend removing about 30 pounds of bass per acre per year from a well-fertilized lake or pond.
“Selective harvest of the largemouth bass population should be continued year after year,” Keller said. “The bass population, by nature, will continue to produce large numbers of small bass every year.”