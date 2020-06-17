State park cabins open,
offer limited availability
State park offices and cabins have reopened for limited and restricted reservations for Thursdays through Sundays with a departure day of Monday. All reservations must be made by calling the park. Online reservations will not be available.
There will be a limited opening of water features this year at Mississippi state parks. The splash pad at Paul B. Johnson State Park in Hattiesburg reopened June 11.
Currently, RV camping, hiking, fishing, nature trails and other activities remain open. Tent camping, bathhouses and the Clark Creek Natural Area remain closed until further notice.
Please remember to act responsibility and practice social distancing while enjoying the outdoors.
.Other state facility closings include:
• State and regional offices are currently closed.
• State Parks and State Lakes are open to self-contained RV camping and outdoor recreation activities including:
• Day use areas
• Group gatherings and activities, limited to a maximum of 20 participants outdoors
• Hiking and bike trails, fishing lake piers, maintaining social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet separation between each individual
• Clark Creek Natural Area and Trace Lake remain closed
• The Museum of Natural Science and the North Mississippi Visitor Education Center remain closed
• MDWFP Shooting Facilities: Turcotte, McHenry, and McIvor remain closed
• MDWFP WMAs are open
To report a wildlife violation or emergency, call 1-800-BE-SMART.