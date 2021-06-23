Friends of NRA Banquet set for July 17 in Tupelo
The Northeast Mississippi chapter of the Friends of the NRA will hold their annual fundraising banquet Saturday, July 17 in Building 4 of the Tupelo Furniture Market, 1879 Coley Rd. The event will begin that evening at 6 p.m.
Friends of the NRA provides key financial support for shooting ranges and scholastic shooting programs that work to introduce youngsters to the shooting sports.
Tickets to the July 17 event are $40 each and include dinner. They’re available online at friendsofnra.org, or locally at Bar-B-Q by Jim at 203 Commerce St., in Tupelo, on the west side of the BancorpSouth Coliseum. Tickets may also be ordered by calling Ben Inman at 662-844-7325, or W.O. Jones at 662-678-6923.
There will be live auctions, games and raffles with many outdoor items, including rifles, handguns and shotguns.
Friends of NRA is a nonprofit foundation which provides financial support to firearm safety and education training programs in support of the shooting sports. Half of the funds raised remain in Mississippi and support programs such as the Boy Scouts of America, 4H, JROTC, hunter safety and Eddie Eagle. In years past, Friends of NRA raised more than $60,000 for these programs through their efforts statewide.
The group is part of a national network of support for the National Rifle Association Foundation, a nonprofit that has raised and awarded more than $267 million in grants since 1990.
VEC to hold youth Gyotaku programs
MDWFP’s Visitor Education Center will host youth Gyotaku programs this Saturday and again on July 10 and July 24 at 2 p.m. in each case.
Space will be limited for each class, so pre-registration is required. For additional information, or to pre-register for the event, call the VEC at 662-563-8068.
The VEC is part of the MDWFP’s North Mississippi Fish Hatchery and is located at Exit 233 east off I-55.
Kevin Tate