The application period for permits in the 2022 Mississippi public water alligator season opened June 1 and will close June 10. The drawing will be held June 14.
To apply, an applicant must hold any other current Mississippi hunting license, have a working email address and pay a processing fee of $2.34. Once drawn, successful applicants will have 48 hours to complete their purchase of the $200 alligator possession permit and $25 alligator hunting license. A second drawing will be held June 22 for licenses remaining unsold from the first drawing. It is not necessary to re-register to be included in the second drawing.
The 2022 alligator hunting season opens Aug. 26 and closes Sept. 5.
Though they are most prevalent south of Highway 82, alligators may be found all across Mississippi. The state offered its first public alligator hunting season in 2005, and it has grown steadily in popularity every year since.
Permits for the public water season are limited to 920 statewide and are further restricted by geographical region. The permits are distributed across seven sub-regions of Mississippi. Applicants must choose which region they want to hunt at the time of their application.
Each permit will allow a hunter to take two alligators, both of which must be at least 4 feet long, and only one of which may be more than 7 feet long, the intention being to manage the alligator population throughout, spreading the harvest more or less equally between adult and juvenile alligators.
The Mississippi alligator hunting training course is now available online through a series of 11 video segments, and are available free to anyone. To find the videos, visit mdwfp.com, click the “Wildlife & Hunting” option in the menu, then click “Alligator Program” and scroll to the bottom of the resulting page.
Private lands alligator hunting opportunities are offered in 36 counties. Properties in the open counties must contain a minimum of 20 acres of privately owned permanent surface water to qualify for an alligator harvest voucher. Additional vouchers are issued for each additional 100 acres of privately owned permanent surface water. Each voucher allows the harvest of 2 alligators over 4 feet long, only one of which may exceed 7 feet long.