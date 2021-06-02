Free Fishing Days return to Mississippi
Mississippi residents do not need a sport fishing license for all public waters on June 5-6, and fishing permits for all anglers at State Lakes and State Park Lakes are free. Free Fishing Days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing.
Mississippi residents can also fish without a fishing license on the Fourth of July in all waters of the state. Permits, though, are required to fish in State Fishing Lakes and State Park Lakes.
Alligator applications available through June 8
Applications for the 2021 Public Waters Alligator Season are available through 10 a.m. June 8. A total of 960 permits are available within seven hunting zones for the 10-day season, which takes place Aug. 27-Sept. 6.
You may only apply for one zone of your choice out of seven available alligator hunting zones across the state.
Winners of the first drawing will be notified by email at noon on June 15. Those winners will have until noon on June 17 to complete their permit purchase. Unclaimed permits will be entered into a second drawing, which will take place on June 23. Winners of the second drawing will be notified by email at noon, also on June 23. Those winners will have until noon on June 25 to complete their permit purchase.
VEC to hold youth
Gyotaku programs
MDWFP's Visitor Education Center (VEC) will play host to youth Gyotaku programs on June 12 and 26 at 2 p.m. (as well as July 10 and 24). Gyotaku is the traditional Japanese method of printing fish. Using rubber fish stamps and ink, adults and youth will be able to create fish prints of species found in Mississippi: freshwater drum, green sunfish, largemouth bass, common carp, and bluegill. This is a fun program that combines science with art. (Younger participants, ages 7 and under, will create fish art from their handprints.) Participants should wear appropriate clothing for these activities.
Space will be limited for each class, so pre-registration is required. For additional information, or to pre-register a youth for the event, call the VEC at (662) 563-8068. The VEC is part of the MDWFP’s North Mississippi Fish Hatchery and is located at Exit 233 east off I-55.