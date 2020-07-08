State parks, campgrounds reopen with restrictions

Tent camping and bathhouses are re-open at Mississippi state parks and state fishing lakes. State wildlife officials urge guests to help us keep parks and lakes open by doing their part. Please bag trash and report any unsanitary situations to the park staff. Respect park neighbors and social distance when possible. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has taken a phased approach to open facilities for the safety of guests as well as park staff. Buccaneer Bay Waterpark in Waveland and the Splash Pad at Paul B. Johnson State Park in Hattiesburg are open for the summer. Officials ask guests to be respectful of others and follow social distancing guidelines while at each park. At this time, Buccaneer Bay will be operating at half capacity.

MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is once again open to the public. However, timed reservations and masks are required. For more information visit mdwfp.com/museum.

Fall seasons

Deer

Archery

Oct. 1 through Nov. 20

Youth firearm

Nov. 7-20

Antlerless primitive

Nov. 9-20

Gun, with dogs

Nov. 21 through Dec. 1

Dove

Sept. 5 through Oct. 4

Oct. 24 through Nov. 21

Dec. 23 through Jan. 8

September Teal

Sept. 12-27

September geese

Sept. 1-30

Rabbit

Oct. 17 to Feb. 28

Squirrel

Oct. 1 to Feb. 28

Quail

Nov. 26 to March 6

Ducks

Nov. 27 to Nov. 29

Dec. 4 to Dec. 6

Dec. 9 to Jan. 31

Youth, Veteran, Active Military Waterfowl

Feb. 6-7

mdwfp.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus