State parks, campgrounds reopen with restrictions
Tent camping and bathhouses are re-open at Mississippi state parks and state fishing lakes. State wildlife officials urge guests to help us keep parks and lakes open by doing their part. Please bag trash and report any unsanitary situations to the park staff. Respect park neighbors and social distance when possible. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has taken a phased approach to open facilities for the safety of guests as well as park staff. Buccaneer Bay Waterpark in Waveland and the Splash Pad at Paul B. Johnson State Park in Hattiesburg are open for the summer. Officials ask guests to be respectful of others and follow social distancing guidelines while at each park. At this time, Buccaneer Bay will be operating at half capacity.
MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is once again open to the public. However, timed reservations and masks are required. For more information visit mdwfp.com/museum.
Fall seasons
Deer
Archery
Oct. 1 through Nov. 20
Youth firearm
Nov. 7-20
Antlerless primitive
Nov. 9-20
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 21 through Dec. 1
Dove
Sept. 5 through Oct. 4
Oct. 24 through Nov. 21
Dec. 23 through Jan. 8
September Teal
Sept. 12-27
September geese
Sept. 1-30
Rabbit
Oct. 17 to Feb. 28
Squirrel
Oct. 1 to Feb. 28
Quail
Nov. 26 to March 6
Ducks
Nov. 27 to Nov. 29
Dec. 4 to Dec. 6
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Youth, Veteran, Active Military Waterfowl
Feb. 6-7