Friends of NRA banquet Saturday night in Tupelo
Supporters of programs that introduce youngsters to the shooting sports can help fund those missions by taking part in local Friends of the NRA fundraisers. The area chapter’s next local event and banquet is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Building 4 of the Tupelo Furniture Market at 1879 Coley Road. Admission is $40 per person.
The banquet, complete with both live and silent auctions as well as a number of other attractions, is part of a national network of support for the National Rifle Association Foundation, a group that has raised and awarded more than $267 million in grants since 1990.
On average, the local Boy Scout council receives $1,600 to $2,500 in contributions from Friends of the NRA every year, totaling roughly $10,000 over the past five years. Of this, 100 percent goes to purchase and maintain supplies for the scouts’ shooting sports programs. Through Boy Scouts, youngsters are offered direct experience and quality instruction in rifle, shotgun and archery shooting.
Another area organization with a focus on youth is Square1 Outdoors, a nonprofit founded nearly 10 years ago with the mission of offering families and young people a safe and comfortable environment to enjoy the shooting sports.
Receiving contributions similar to those granted the Boy Scout council, Square1 has used funds granted by Friends of the NRA to supply safety gear, rifles and ammunition.
“The fact we can bring youth up and have everything we need to share the shooting sports with new shooters is huge, and grants from Friends of the NRA have made a tremendous difference,” Ramseyer said. “From archery gear to air rifles, it’s helped everywhere.”
Tickets to the local banquet are $40 each. They may be purchased at Bar-B-Q by Jim in Tupelo, or from any North Mississippi Friends of the NRA committee member.
Kevin Tate