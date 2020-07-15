Freshwater fishing sites abundant in Mississippi
Mississippi is fortunate to have abundant fishing opportunities. With 119 public lakes, 123,000 stream miles and 225,000 freshwater acres, finding a place to go fishing is not a challenging task.
State wildlife officials work to improve fishing. A fishery has three parts: fish, habitat and people. Knowledge of all three is required if fishery managers are to be effective. Anglers spend around $240 million a year in Mississippi and generate a total economic impact near $1.5 billion.
• 651,000 licensed anglers in 2011 included 57,500 non-residents.
• 94 percent of state’s licensed anglers fish in freshwater.
• 72 percent of the resident anglers live in rural areas, 44 percent are female.
• Cleanliness, safety and proximity to home are important factors anglers use to decide where to go fishing.
Evaluating fish populations, habitats and the impacts of fishing are part of a state fisheries biologist’s job.
Fishery managers must rely on samples which only capture a small percentage of the fish in a lake.
Line up online hunter education classes now
All in-person hunter education classes are canceled due to the current pandemic, but online classes are available in their place. To register, visit mdwfp.com/education-outreach.
Since 1950, when formal hunter safety programs were introduced, the number of hunting and firearms-related accidents has declined dramatically nationwide.
Everyone born after January 1, 1972 is required to complete a hunter education course before purchasing a Mississippi hunting license. Also, anyone 12 years of age and under sixteen 16 years of age must have a certificate of satisfactory completion of a hunter education course approved by the Department before hunting alone in Mississippi.
For more information, or for online class options, visit mdwfp.com/education-outreach.