Fireworks, fishing at state parks on July 4th
Two state parks will host fireworks shows on Sunday – it’s July 4 – and fishing will not require a license in the state’s waters that day.
At Roosevelt State Park in Scott County and at Paul B. Johnson State Park in Forrest County, there will be a boat parade beginning at 6 p.m., with fireworks to start at 9 p.m. Entrance to the parks for the special day event is $10 per vehicle. The fireworks display will be located in the day use area of the parks.
No license needed
Separately, Mississippi residents are invited to fish without a fishing license on the Fourth of July in all waters of the state. Day use permits, though, are required to fish in State Fishing Lakes and State Park Lakes.
VEC to hold youth Gyotaku programs
MDWFP’s Visitor Education Center VEC will host youth Gyotaku programs July 10, July 24 and Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. in each case.
Gyotaku is the traditional Japanese method of printing fish. Using rubber fish stamps and ink, adults and youth will be able to create fish prints of species found in Mississippi: freshwater drum, green sunfish, largemouth bass, common carp, and bluegill. This is a fun program that combines science with art. Younger participants, ages 7 and under, will create fish art from their handprints.
Participants should wear appropriate clothing for these activities.
Great learning session
After the program, VEC staff will conduct a question-and-answer session at the VEC’s 10,000-gallon aquarium.
The program is included with the price of admission, which is $2.50 for adults ages 18-59, and $2 for youth ages 3-17 and seniors 60 and older. To learn more or to pre-register for the event, call the VEC at 662-563-8068. Space will be limited for each class, so pre-registration is required.
The VEC is part of the MDWFP’s North Mississippi Fish Hatchery and is located at Exit 233.
Kevin Tate