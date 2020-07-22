Rabbit populations aided by handy management
Similar to bobwhite quail, although not as severe, rabbit populations have declined in Mississippi during the last 50 years, primarily due to changes in common agricultural practices. There are a number of practices landowners can follow to greatly benefit and increase rabbit populations, though.
Information on this, as well as technical assistance, may be found at mdwfp.com in the Rabbit Program area.
There are two species of rabbits found in Mississippi, the cottontail rabbit and the swamp rabbit. Both species are relatively common to all regions of the state, but cottontails are probably the most widely-distributed and most numerous.
Despite the loss of habitat and declining numbers, local rabbit populations can be increased with planned habitat management at proper scales. Habitat management practices that produce the proper cover resources required by rabbits are essential to see noticeable increases.
Like any other game species, rabbits need food, water and shelter through every month of the year, but careful planning can easily deliver on these requirements.
In many cases, improvements of land geared to benefit rabbits will benefit quail, whitetail deer, turkeys and a number of other species as well. Tactics such as strip disking, prescribed burning, supplemental planting and others can facilitate a dramatic rebound in rabbit populations with a fairly limited amount of effort and investment.