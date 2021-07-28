Fast-paced, rod-bending action repeated over and over as long as the crickets or red worms last is only half the appeal for finding a few bream beds to monitor throughout the summer.
The other half of the payoff arrives in the form of the fish fries that follow.
Bream, including bluegill, redear and a number of other subspecies, are vigorously-reproducing fish that gather every month of the year to spawn.
All year long, bream are typically on or around their beds seven days before and seven after the full moon. In the seven days before the full moon, male bream come in and clean out the beds. On or right around the full moon itself, the females come in and lay eggs, then the males guard the beds for about seven days after.
These nests are formed in honeycomb patterns, generally in two to six feet of water, though they sometimes bed deeper.
Bream prefer a shallow area with a firm bottom, and protected coves are preferred over windswept banks. If there are stumps or willow bushes around, all the better.
They typically locate nests in clusters with other bream. These clusters are known as beds, and are visible to the naked eye under water. A large bream bed will look like a rendering of the surface of the moon, pockmarked with craters and well-populated with fish.
On peak or off, the beds themselves are easily found with side-scan sonar or a good pair of polarized sunglasses. Bream lay out their beds one next to another, forming a honeycomb pattern of pockmarked ground.