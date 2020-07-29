Quail restoration efforts can succeed, given time
Despite the loss of habitat and declining populations, quail numbers can be increased with planned habitat management at proper scales. Abundant quail populations were once a byproduct of agriculture. Today, habitat management practices that produce the proper cover resources required by quail are essential to aiding their return.
State wildlife agencies do not have a quail stocking program, but sound information on managing habitat for quail can be found at www.mdwfp.com under the quail program header. Technical assistance is also available from state officials for managing land for quail habitat.
All species require suitable areas to survive and increase population numbers. These areas must provide their food, cover and water needs at minimum. Together, these components create an animal’s habitat. State-recommended techniques and food plantings that will increase natural food production and supplement the diets of game species are listed, as are steps to establishing them in the first place.
Feeding no fix-all
Supplemental food plantings are not to be considered an alternative to sound habitat management practices. Management of native vegetation, from broadleaf weeds and grasses to mature trees, impacts habitat quality much more than any food planting or supplemental efforts. The state-offered publication on the matter is wintended to help landowners, recreation clubs and hunters in the southeastern United States better manage habitats for white-tailed deer, eastern wild turkey, bobwhite quail, mourning dove, rabbits and various waterfowl species.
It briefly reviews wildlife habitat and food planting management techniques to increase natural food production and supplement the diets of game species. The information is based on proven wildlife management techniques, experience, and ongoing research. For more, visit mdwfp.com.