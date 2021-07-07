Friends of NRA help youth learn shooting sports
Supporters of programs that introduce youngsters to the shooting sports can help fund those missions by taking part in local Friends of the NRA fundraisers The area chapter’s next local event and banquet is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Building 4 of the Tupelo Furniture Market at 1879 Coley Road. Admission is $40 per person.
The banquet, complete with both live and silent auctions as well as a number of other attractions, is part of a national network of support for the National Rifle Association Foundation, a group that has raised and awarded more than $267 million since 1990.
On average, the local Boy Scout council receives $1,600 to $2,500 in contributions from Friends of the NRA every year, totaling roughly $10,000 over the past five years. Of this, 100 percent goes to purchase and maintain supplies for the scouts’ shooting sports programs. Through Boy Scouts, youngsters are offered direct experience and quality instruction in rifle, shotgun and archery shooting.
Another area organization with a focus on youth is Square1 Outdoors, a nonprofit founded nearly 10 years ago with the mission of offering families and young people a safe and comfortable environment to enjoy shooting.
Built with membership dollars and lots of sweat equity, the Square1 range at Sullivan Farms north of West Barnes Crossing Road includes separate, dedicated facilities for archery, handgun, shotgun and rifle shooting. Four handgun bays are separated by dirt berms, there is a 50-yard range primarily for rimfire separate from the 100- and 200-yard centerfire range, a five-stand shotgun facility overlooks a beautiful swath of countryside and all have permanent, covered decking for all-weather use. While there is plenty of opportunity for adults to use the Square1 Outdoors facilities, the motivation is to share the shooting sports with youngsters.
Tickets to the local banquet are $40 each. They’re available at Bar-B-Q by Jim in Tupelo, or online at www.friendsofnra.org.
Kevin Tate