State wildlife officials are now accepting applications for limited-draw youth dove hunts through Sunday, Aug. 15.
The hunts will take place in September on select Wildlife Management Areas. Only the youngsters may shoot, and each must be accompanied by a parent or guardian age 21 or over throughout the full event.
Youth hunters must apply online and also have a valid Mississippi Youth Exempt License, WMA User Permit or Lifetime License before applying for a WMA draw hunt.
The youth hunts in question will be held on Black Prairie, Hell Creek, Leroy Percy and Muscadine Farms WMAs. Black Prairie WMA is southeast of West Point, while Hell Creek WMA is near New Albany. The other two are somewhat more distant from Northeast Mississippi. Muscadine Farms and Leroy Percy WMAs are both near the Mississippi River in the north Delta.
In the north zone, which includes all of Mississippi except the southeasternmost quarter of the state, this fall’s three dove seasons will run from Sept. 4 through Oct. 17, Oct. 30 through Nov. 28 and from Dec. 25 through Jan. 9.
Use smartphone app to reserve campsites
Mississippi’s State Park campsites and cabins can now be reserved, pending availability of course, any time up until arrival through the Mississippi State Parks App.
Mississippi has a wider variety and larger number of state parks than many residents likely realize, and this app is an excellent way to discover what’s out there, what’s where and what’s nearby. Bookable reservations are searchable through the app through criteria that include what’s nearby, what’s near a given city or address, by the park’s name, by the activities or amenities sought and by arrival date and length of stay.
Additionally, these are searchable by site features such as accessibility needs, waterfront availability, whether pets are allowed and nearly any other likely need or desired feature. To learn more, visit mdwfp.com.