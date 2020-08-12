Complete hunter ed classes available online
Mississippi residents age 12 and over can now complete their hunter education requirement entirely online. The internet course, Today’s Hunter in Mississippi, is video-narrated and interactive. The card from the online course can be presented as a digital or paper copy to license vendors to purchase a hunting license.
Started this summer
This certification will be retroactive from July 1, 2019 for Mississippi residents age 12 and above. Students who are currently “in progress” on the course will receive their full certification upon completion. Students who have finished the course since July 1, 2019 will need to log back into the course to receive full certification.
COVID precautions
Because of the ongoing pandemic, in-person classes for hunter education are not currently available. The online course is quite thorough, however, and can well serve the purpose of the course, which is to educate new hunters on the value and perishable nature of the resource, to acquaint them with the vital necessities of firearms safety and to ensure their basic grasp of both concepts.
Safer shooters
Specifically, the program is built to reduce hunting and tree stand accidents, teach ethics and responsibility, promote wildlife conservation and to underline the necessity and tenets of firearm safety. Topics include firearms history, the specific operation of rifles and shotguns, the handling of ammunition, keys of good marksmanship, the elements of blackpowder and muzzleloading and archery, wildlife identification, the principles of wildlife management, wilderness survival, water safety, hypothermia, first aid and more.
To learn more about the program, go online to mdwfp.com and click on the “Education” button, or call 601-432-2181.