Clay Classic blasts off Aug. 19, 20
The first shots of the fall calendar ring out on the grounds of Camp Yocona Aug. 19 and 20 as the Boy Scout Clay Classic, Corporate Shoot and Elite Eagle sporting clay competition events take place. The yearly shooting event that helps support the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has become an important opportunity for fun and fellowship, and for business networking as well.
Open to individuals, groups of casual friends and corporate teams, the Boy Scout Clay Classic, Corporate Shoot and Elite Eagle events punctuate the divide between summer and fall for wingshooting enthusiasts across northeast Mississippi. This year’s events will be held Aug. 19 and 20 on the grounds of Camp Yocona, located south of Highway 278 between Pontotoc and Oxford, at 878 Boy Scout Road in Randolph. Shooters may learn more and sign up at the Boy Scouts of America office at 505 Air Park Rd., in Tupelo, or by calling 842-2871.
More than two decades ago, the first Clay Classic drew two dozen shooters and raised $1,500. In recent years, the event has regularly drawn more than 200 shooters and raised nearly $30,000 annually.
As participation has increased, its demographics have broadened, and competitive categories have been expanded to reflect and welcome the growth. Recently-added features include a category for female shooters and recognition of the top female shooter overall. Other innovations include the Friday-morning flight for corporate contenders, the Corporate Shoot, for those who prefer to gather with business guests on a weekday.
All of the money goes directly to the Yocona Area Council, a Boy Scouts of America zone that supports more than 3,900 scouts in a dozen counties.
The event is a key part of the local scouting year, both from a financial standpoint, and from the connection it creates and strengthens between Scouting and those who support its ideals.
“Scouting shapes boys and helps them become fine young men,” Robert Magers, of Tupelo, says. He’s been involved with the event’s organization for many years. “Important qualities are taught and leadership opportunities are offered in a wholesome environment through Scouting, and at Camp Yocona in particular, that I don’t think you can find anywhere else.”
“People just keep coming to the table and the Classic just keeps growing,” said Greg Burks, of Tupelo, one of the event’s founders. “It’s really been the sort of thing that people come out and see once as participants or sponsors and just really fall in love with.”
“I have a friend I grew up with from the time we were two years old,” Magers said. “He lives in Jackson now, but he takes vacation time every year to come up and help with this event because it’s so much fun.”
The sporting clay competition is actually three separate events in one. The Elite Eagle is a 60-target, two-shooter competition that comes with ammunition supplied and a lunch afterward. The Elite Eagle event will be held on Friday afternoon, which this year is Aug. 19, commencing at 1 p.m. Elite Eagle entry fees are $350 per two-shooter team.
The Clay Classic and Corporate Shoot welcome individual shooters or four-shooter teams, who use their own ammunition in a 100-target match. There, the entry fee is $125 per individual shooter or $700 per corporate team. In the past, the Clay Classic has been spread across two flights on the Saturday of the event. As in the past few years, however, corporate teams may now choose to take part in the Corporate Shoot on Friday morning or in the Clay Classic Saturday morning, Aug. 20. On both days, shooting starts at 9 a.m.
“As we’ve grown the event, we’ve tried to make sure we were always providing a top quality experience,” Magers said, “from the challenges and rewards of the course to the camaraderie of the event itself. Many times, we found the Saturday event conflicted with other events, particularly those involving kids and family, and the last thing we wanted to do was interfere with that. Plus, the opportunity for businesses to send employees or bring customers on a weekday offered a lot of appeal, so we moved the traditional Saturday afternoon flight to Friday morning. Clay Classic participants can choose the day they want to shoot.”
A wide variety of sponsorship packages are available, offering combinations of entries and advertising. Call 662-842-2871 for more.
Velvet buck season opens Sept. 16
In the 2022 Legislative Season, House Bill 1035 was passed, establishing a velvet buck season in Mississippi. To participate in this season, hunters will be required to obtain a special Velvet Season Permit. These permits will be available to purchase August 1, 2022 at anywhere you can purchase a hunting and fishing license.
Here's what you need to know to be ready to hunt this September:
When: September 16-18, 2022
Where: Private Lands Only
What: Only legal bucks for the respective Deer Management Unit may be harvested.
With: Archery Only - Longbows, recurves, compound bows, and crossbows. There is no minimum or maximum draw weight. There is no minimum length arrow. Fixed or mechanical broadheads may be used.
Price: All hunters, unless exempt or have a lifetime license, must possess a valid Velvet Season Permit. The cost of the permit for residents is $10.00. For non-residents, this permit is included in your $50.00 deer permit.
Additional Rules to note:
The bag limit for the special season is one legal buck, and this buck will count towards your annual antlered deer bag limit.
• Mandatory Harvest Reporting - all hunters must report their harvest by 10 p.m. the day of harvest. Hunters can report using the MDWFP Smartphone App or online with the MDWFP web portal.
• Mandatory CWD Sampling - all harvested bucks must be submitted for CWD sampling to a MDWFP CWD Drop-off freezer or to an MDWFP participating taxidermist within 5 days of harvest.
Kevin Tate
