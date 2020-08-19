Boy Scout Clay Classic fires off today, Saturday
Open to individuals, groups of casual friends and corporate teams, the Boy Scout Clay Classic and Elite Eagle events, presented by Winchester ammunition, punctuate the divide between summer and fall for wingshooting enthusiasts across northeast Mississippi.
This year’s events will be held today and Saturday on the grounds of Camp Yocona, located south of Highway 278 between Pontotoc and Oxford, at 878 Boy Scout Road in Randolph.
Entry fees are $125 for individuals on Saturday, $700 for four-shooter teams this morning or Saturday morning, and $350 for two-shooter teams this afternoon.
Shooters may learn more and sign up at the Boy Scouts of America office at 505 Air Park Rd., in Tupelo, or by calling 842-2871.
All proceeds go to support the Yocona Area Council, a Boy Scouts of America zone that supports more than 3,900 scouts in a dozen north Mississippi counties.
The event is a key part of the local scouting year, both from a financial standpoint, and from the connection it creates and strengthens between scouting and those who support its ideals.
As participation has increased, its demographics have broadened, and competitive categories have been expanded to reflect and welcome the growth. Recently added features include a category for female shooters and recognition of the top female shooter overall.
Trophies are awarded in all three flights of shooting, and one top gun is recognized overall.
Kevin Tate