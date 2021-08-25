Apps add to outdoor experience
Much of our time outdoors is spent getting away from the constant background noise of technology, but a smartphone’s versatility, convenience and simple computing power can make it an ally that adds greatly to the experience.
To be an app useful in the outdoors, it should be able to work without cell phone service, not rapidly drain the phone’s battery, not require an excessive degree of engagement to use and not cost more than it’s worth. To that end, here are a handful that should cause the phone in your pocket to add to, rather than subtract from, the sum of the experience.
1- onX Hunt by onXmaps— $29.99/year — Property lines and more in real time
Possibly the greatest technical leap forward for outdoorsmen in the smartphone arena is the fact phones combine GPS capabilities with internet access, meaning you can plot your current position on a map through any of a number of apps, many of them free. Figuring out where you are in relation to where you started is a process as old as hunting itself. Having the ability to figure out where property lines are on the spot in real time, though, is the chief capability onX Hunt offers for $29.99 per year for one US state or up to $99.99 per year for every US state. Maps of hunting areas can be accessed via data connection in real time, or they can be downloaded in advance and used without cell phone service as well or better, because the GPS functions work from satellites rather than land-based towers. You can use maps downloaded and stored by the app and the GPS function will plot your real time position on those maps as you go.
Maps of the area you’ll be hunting can be accessed as satellite views, topographical views, USGS views or any combination between, all overlaid with plat map views indicating who owns which properties and where those boundaries lie in relation to where you stand.
The app also combines a number of other useful features that can be turned on to show incoming and recent weather, historical logging and wildfire data and a broad range of other handy tools. Chief among these is the ever-valuable backtracker, showing where you’ve been in relation to where you are, and how to find the shortest route back to the truck at the end of the day.
The app is free to download and offers a seven-day free trial. Any hunter who’s ever wondered where they were in relation to the limits of where they were allowed to be will immediately see the value in this tool.
2 - Animated Knots by Grog — $2.99 one-time purchase — Tie the perfect knot when you need it
Do you remember that knot for tying a line back onto itself in such a way that it can hold a batch of cargo without slipping, but releases easily without a tangle when you pull on the tag end, say, to hold the lid on a foam ice chest so it doesn’t blow off while driving home? How about the one that lets you tie two lines of equal size together smoothly, one you might use to add more line to a fishing reel without stripping all the remaining line off and starting over? What about that one that lets you tether a tent rope to a peg in a way that allows you to adjust the tension as you need it, then turns loose without a hassle when it’s time to leave? Well, this app does.
The app sorts knots of every type into their common applications. When selected, it steps through a series of photos that show how the knot is tied. The demonstrations will play step by step on their own, or can be moved along one step at a time while the user replicates what is being demonstrated in real time.
3 - Sky Guide — $2.99 one-time purchase — Explore the cosmos through augmented reality
Have you ever looked at something in nature and wished you could snap your fingers and learn more about it instantly, on the spot? Sky Guide does that with objects in outer space. Tap the compass button on the app’s home screen and it will identify objects in space as you orient the phone across them. Tap the compass again to lock the screen in place. Zoom in on any of thousands of objects with the usual touch screen methods and click for more information and a world of knowledge is at your fingertips.
Kevin Tate