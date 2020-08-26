Public dove hunting opportunities abound
Dove hunting opportunities will be available to the public this fall at 11 state wildlife management areas, including five in northeast Mississippi.
Hunts at Tuscumbia, Divide Section, Hell Creek Trim Cane and Black Prairie WMAs will be available, each subject to its own specific day and time availabilities.
At Tuscumbia WMA, near Corinth, a 15-acre field of millet and sorghum will be available for hunting Sept. 5 through Oct. 18, from 2 p.m. to sunset each day, then Oct. 24 through Nov. 21 and Dec. 23 through Jan. 8, from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset each day.
Divide Section WMA, in Tishomingo and Prentiss Counties, will have a 20-acre millet and sorghum field available to hunt Sept. 5 through Oct. 18, Oct. 24 through Nov. 21 and Dec. 23 through Jan. 8 from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset each day.
Hell Creek WMA, in Union and Tippah Counties, is home to a 12-acre field of millet and sorghum and will host a youth dove hunt Sept. 5 from 2 p.m. until sunset. It will then host hunts from Sept. 6 through Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. until sunset each day. Afterward, it will host hunts Oct. 24 through Nov. 21, then Dec. 23 through Jan. 8 from 20 minutes prior to sunrise until sunset each day, excepting certain special event dates when no hunting will be allowed. Those event dates can be checked online at mdwfp.com under the dove hunting program.
Trim Cane WMA, near Starkville, has two prepared fields totaling 35 acres and will host hunts Sept. 5 through Oct. 17, from 2 p.m. until sunset and on Wednesdays and Saturdays only. The number of hunters allowed each day will be limited to 40.
Black Prairie WMA, in Lowndes County, has a 50-acre sunflower field that will host a youth hunt Sept. 7, for hunters 15 years of age and younger. Prospective hunters must visit mdwfp.com, navigate to the dove program, select Black Prairie WMA, then follow a link to apply online. On the day of the hunt, a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older must accompany each youth hunter during the entire hunt. Hunters and their adults should be at Black Prairie WMA to check in by 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided and the hunt will commence at 2 p.m. and continue until sunset. After Sept. 7, dove hunting will be allowed in specific areas from 2 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the first dove season only.
For more information, visit mdwfp.com.
Kevin Tate