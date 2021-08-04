Youth dove hunts this fall on select state wildlife management areas will be filled by draw. Entry for that draw is now open and will continue through Aug. 15.
These hunts are open to youth hunters age 15 and younger. They are held on prepared fields situated on assorted state WMAs.
While doves are migratory and can be fickle, it’s generally safe to say youth hunters have an excellent chance of experiencing an outstanding hunt when they participate in one of these limited-entry events.
A parent or guardian age 21 or older must accompany each youth hunter and remain during the entire hunt.
Youth applicants must apply online, and also must have a valid Mississippi youth exempt license, WMA user permit or lifetime license before applying.
Bream fishing is usually targeted around full moons timed with warm weather.
Although this weekend is about as far from a full moon as the cycle gets, it should be good for off-bed bream fishing nonetheless. Pleasant temperatures above still-very-warm waters should make for a great back-to-school bream harvest.
This time of year, even though they move off the beds, the bream still generally stay together. If your pond or lake of choice holds bream beds you have found before, bream should be holding in cover in slightly deeper water nearby this weekend.
On peak or off, the beds themselves are easily found with side-scan sonar or a good pair of polarized sunglasses.
Bream lay out their beds one next to another, forming a honeycomb pattern of pockmarked ground.