Sporting clays event set for Yocona Aug. 21-22
The annual Boy Scout Clay Classic, Elite Eagle and Corporate Shoot sporting clay events, presented by Winchester ammunition, are set for Aug. 21 and 22.
The events take place at Camp Yocona, located south of Highway 278 between Pontotoc and Oxford, at 878 Boy Scout Road in Randolph.
Entry fees for the Classic and Corporate events are $700 per four-shooter team. Fees for the Elite Eagle are $350 per two-shooter team. Individual shooters not on teams may take part in the Classic event for $125 each.
Shooters may learn more and sign up at the Boy Scouts of America office at 505 Air Park Rd., in Tupelo, or by calling 842-2871.
In recent years, the combined events have regularly drawn more than 200 shooters and raised nearly $30,000.
All of the money goes directly to the Yocona Area Council, a Boy Scouts of America zone that supports more than 3,900 scouts in a dozen north Mississippi counties.
The sporting clay competition is actually three separate events in one. The Elite Eagle is a 60-target, two-shooter competition that comes with ammunition supplied and lunch. As in the past, the Elite Eagle event will be held on Friday afternoon commencing at 1 p.m. Elite Eagle entry fees are $350 per team.
The Corporate Shoot, at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and the Clay Classic, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, welcome individual shooters or four-shooter teams, who use their own ammunition in a 100- target match. There, the entry fee is $125 per individual shooter or $700 per corporate team.
In the past, the Clay Classic was spread across two flights on the Saturday of the event. This year, teams may choose to shoot on Friday morning or Saturday morning, Aug. 22. On both days, shooting starts at 9 a.m.
A wide variety of corporate sponsorship packages are available, offering marketing opportunities as well as entries for teams. For more information or to register, call 842-2871.
Kevin Tate