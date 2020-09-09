Public dove hunting opportunities abound
Dove hunting opportunities will be available to the public this fall at 11 state wildlife management areas, including five in northeast Mississippi.
Hunts at Tuscumbia, Divide Section, Hell Creek, Trim Cane and Black Prairie WMAs will be available, each subject to its own specific day and time availabilities.
While these will fall within the general Mississippi dove seasons, they are much more limited in days and hours in every case, though the daily bag limit of 15 birds per hunter remains the same there.
These fields have been prepared for dove hunting and will be maintained so through, in many cases, both the first and second seasons, allowing for many great opportunities in weeks to come as migrating doves begin to arrive from the north.
For more information, visit mdwfp.com.
Under the “Wildlife & Hunting” header, click on “Dove Program,” scroll to the bottom of the page that link leads to, and explore the links beneath the “Dove Hunting and Management Information” headline. There are identified the WMAs with special dove hunting provisions, as well as the days and hours during which they’ll be available to hunters this fall.
Please bear in mind, visitors to WMAs need a WMA license endorsement in addition to a license for whatever flavor of hunting they intend to pursue. These and all licenses are available at mdwfp.com as well.
Open seasons
Dove
Through Oct. 18
Oct. 24 through Nov. 21
Dec. 23 through Jan. 8
Canada goose
Through Sept. 30
Teal
Through Sept. 27
Squirrel
Youth season
Sept. 24 to Sept. 30
General season
Oct. 1 through Feb. 28
Deer
Archery
Oct. 1 through Nov. 20
Kevin Tate