Open seasons

Dove

Through Oct. 18

Oct. 24 though Nov. 21

Dec. 23 through Jan. 8

Teal

Through Sept. 27

Canada goose

Through Sunday

Squirrel

Youth Squirrel

Sept. 24 to Sept. 30

General Squirrel

Oct. 1 to Feb. 28

Rabbit

Oct. 17 through Feb. 28

Quail

Nov. 26 to March 6

Deer

Archery

Oct. 1 through Nov. 20

Youth Deer

Nov. 7 through Nov. 20

Antlerless Primitive

Nov. 9 through Nov. 20

Gun, with dogs

Nov. 21 through Dec. 1

Primitive Weapon

Dec. 2 through Dec. 15

Gun, without dogs

Dec. 16 through Dec. 23

Gun, with dogs

Dec. 24 through Jan. 20

Primitive Weapon

Jan. 21 through Jan. 31

Ducks

Nov. 27 to Nov. 29

Dec. 4 to Dec. 6

Dec. 9 to Jan. 31

Geese

Nov. 13 to Nov. 29

Dec. 4 to Dec. 6

Dec. 9 to Jan. 31

Youth, Vet, Military

Special Waterfowl

Feb. 6 to Feb. 7

mdwfp.com

