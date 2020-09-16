Open seasons
Dove
Through Oct. 18
Oct. 24 though Nov. 21
Dec. 23 through Jan. 8
Teal
Through Sept. 27
Canada goose
Through Sunday
Squirrel
Youth Squirrel
Sept. 24 to Sept. 30
General Squirrel
Oct. 1 to Feb. 28
Rabbit
Oct. 17 through Feb. 28
Quail
Nov. 26 to March 6
Deer
Archery
Oct. 1 through Nov. 20
Youth Deer
Nov. 7 through Nov. 20
Antlerless Primitive
Nov. 9 through Nov. 20
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 21 through Dec. 1
Primitive Weapon
Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Gun, without dogs
Dec. 16 through Dec. 23
Gun, with dogs
Dec. 24 through Jan. 20
Primitive Weapon
Jan. 21 through Jan. 31
Ducks
Nov. 27 to Nov. 29
Dec. 4 to Dec. 6
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Geese
Nov. 13 to Nov. 29
Dec. 4 to Dec. 6
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Youth, Vet, Military
Special Waterfowl
Feb. 6 to Feb. 7