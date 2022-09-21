Turkey shoot raises $3,000 for Salvation Army
Contestants in last week’s Turkey Shoot for Smoked Turkeys, held Sept. 16 at Trigger Time on Air Park Road in Tupelo, raised $3,000 which will cover the purchase and smoking of more than 100 turkeys for the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving meal.
The top 14 shooters in the event were each awarded a prize.
Organizers praised the generosity of the community in supporting the event and the cause.
“This was a great example of what makes our community such a special place,” said William Bronson, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s publisher. He led the event’s organization in conjunction with fellow participants in the Community Development Foundation’s Jim Ingram Leadership program.
The team organizing the event included Janet Gaston, Maury Giachelli, Chase McPherson and Michael Riddle along with Bronson.
“We’ll help a group from the program’s next class continue this event next year,” Bronson said. “The Salvation Army is a cause that brings out and brings together the best of who we are. It’s an honor to help them do what they do.”
Dove fields available on WMAs
Prepared dove fields are available for public hunting on 13 wildlife management areas statewide. In northeast Mississippi these include Divide Section, Hell Creek, Charles Ray Nix and Trim Cane WMAs. Different rules for use apply to each WMA, and all except Hell Creek restrict general entry on opening day to no earlier than 1 p.m. A special youth hunt is set for Hell Creek WMA on opening day.
Be sure to check the regulations specific to your WMA of choice before going to hunt. Information is available online at mdwfp.com.
In addition to a state hunting license, anyone using a WMA must have a $15 WMA user permit, available wherever licenses are sold.
Open seasons
Youth squirrel
Sept. 24 to Sept. 30
Deer
Archery
Oct. 1 to Nov. 18
Youth
Nov. 5 to Nov. 18
Antlerless primitive weapon
Nov. 7 to Nov. 18
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 19 to Dec. 1
Primitive weapon
Dec. 2 to Dec. 15
Gun, without dogs
Dec. 16 to Dec. 23
Gun, with dogs
Dec. 24 to Jan. 18
Archery/primitive weapon
Jan. 19 to Jan. 31
Dove
Through Oct. 14
Nov. 19 to Nov. 27
Dec. 24 to Jan. 31
General squirrel
Oct. 1 to Feb. 28
Rabbit
Oct. 15 to Feb. 28
Quail
Nov. 24 to March 4
Ducks
Nov. 25 to Nov. 27
Dec. 2 to Dec. 4
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Geese
Nov. 11 to Nov. 27
Dec. 2 to Dec. 4
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Youth, veteran, active military waterfowl
Feb. 4 to Feb. 5
