Dove season opens Saturday, Sept. 4
Mississippi’s fall hunting seasons begin Saturday with the opening of dove season. For those in search of a place to hunt, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks offers cultivated fields on 11 wildlife management areas statewide. These include Black Prairie, Charles Ray Nix, Divide Section, Hell Creek, Leroy Percy, Muscadine Farms, Okatibbee, Trim Cane, Tuscumbia, William (Billy) C. Deviney and Yockanookany WMAs.
Those located most handily to Northeast Mississippi include Divide Section WMA in Tishomingo County, Hell Creek WMA in Tippah County, Tuscumbia WMA in Alcorn County, Trim Cane in Oktibbeha County and Black Prairie in Lowndes County.
At Divide Section WMA, hunting hours are 2 p.m. to sunset Sept. 4 through Oct. 17. The shooting day expands to the full 30 minutes prior to sunrise through sunset for the two latter seasons, Oct. 30 to Nov. 28, and Dec. 25 through Jan. 9.
At Hell Creek WMA, a youth dove hunt will be held on opening day, Sept. 4, from 2 p.m. until sunset. From Sept. 5 through Oct. 17, hunting hours are from 2 p.m. to sunset and no dove hunting will be allowed during scheduled gun deer hunts Oct. 6 to Oct. 9 and Oct. 13 to Oct. 16.
At Tuscumbia WMA, hunting will be available from 2 p.m. to sunset Sept. 4 through Oct. 17, then 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset Oct. 30 through Nov. 28 and Dec. 25 through Jan. 9.
At Trim Cane WMA, hunting will be available from Sept. 4 through Oct. 17 from 2 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays and Saturdays only. There’ll be no entry allowed prior to 1 p.m. on opening day, Sat., Sept. 4.
At Black Prairie WMA, a youth-only dove hunt is set for Labor Day, Sept. 6, with no hunting allowed before that. Afterward, the field will be open to the public for hunting through Oct. 17 from 2 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays and Saturdays only, and during the first season only.
Open seasons
Dove, North Region
Sept. 4 through Oct. 17
Oct. 30 through Nov. 28
Dec. 25 through Jan. 9
September Canada goose
Through Sept. 30
September teal
Sept. 11 thorough Sept. 26
Youth squirrel
Sept. 24 through Sept. 30
Squirrel
Oct. 1 through Feb. 28
Rabbit
Oct. 16 through Feb. 28
Deer, Northeast Mississippi
Archery
Oct. 1 through Nov. 19
Youth Gun
Nov. 6 through Nov. 19
Either sex on private lands, per local regulation on public lands
Antlerless Primitive Weapon
Nov. 8 through Nov. 19
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 20 through Dec. 1
Primitive Weapon
Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Gun, without dogs
Dec. 16 through Dec. 23
Gun, with dogs
Dec. 24 through Jan. 19
Archery/Primitive Weapon
Jan. 20 through Jan. 31
Quail
Nov. 25 through March 5
Ducks
Nov. 26 through Nov. 28
Dec. 3 through Dec. 5
Dec. 9 through Jan. 31
Geese
Nov. 12 through Nov. 28
Dec. 3 through Dec. 5
Dec. 9 trough Jan. 31