Wildlife Management Area check-in now available via app
A more efficient method of accessing Mississippi’s Wildlife Management Areas is now available through the MDWFP WMA Check-In mobile application. The app can be downloaded on Android and iOS. WMA users will be able to check in and check out of WMAs using the app.
WMA users who prefer to check-in from their home computer may do so by visiting apps.mdwfp.com/wma. MDWFP works to provide a quality experience for users of the state’s WMAs, and it’s hoped the mobile check-in option will improve user experiences.
Mississippi’s WMAs are open to the public. A $15-per-year WMA user fee is required and may be paid anywhere hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Dove fields available on WMAs
Prepared dove fields are available for public hunting on 13 wildlife management areas statewide. In northeast Mississippi these include Divide Section, Hell Creek, Charles Ray Nix and Trim Cane WMAs. Different rules for use apply to each WMA, and all except Hell Creek restrict general entry on opening day to no earlier than 1 p.m. A special youth hunt is set for Hell Creek WMA on opening day.
Be sure to check the regulations specific to your WMA of choice before going to hunt. Information is available online at mdwfp.com.
In addition to a state hunting license, anyone using a WMA must have a $15 WMA user permit, available wherever licenses are sold.
Open seasons
Youth squirrel
Sept. 24 to Sept. 30
Deer
Archery
Oct. 1 to Nov. 18
Youth
Nov. 5 to Nov. 18
Antlerless primitive weapon
Nov. 7 to Nov. 18
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 19 to Dec. 1
Primitive weapon
Dec. 2 to Dec. 15
Gun, without dogs
Dec. 16 to Dec. 23
Gun, with dogs
Dec. 24 to Jan. 18
Archery/primitive weapon
Jan. 19 to Jan. 31
Dove
Through Oct. 14
Nov. 19 to Nov. 27
Dec. 24 to Jan. 31
General squirrel
Oct. 1 to Feb. 28
Rabbit
Oct. 15 to Feb. 28
Quail
Nov. 24 to March 4
Ducks
Nov. 25 to Nov. 27
Dec. 2 to Dec. 4
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Geese
Nov. 11 to Nov. 27
Dec. 2 to Dec. 4
Dec. 9 to Jan. 31
Youth, veteran, active military waterfowl
Feb. 4 to Feb. 5
