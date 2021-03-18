All Mississippi turkey harvests to be reported
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks’ Wild Turkey Game Check is a program designed to track wild turkey harvest information on a county-by-county basis. Wild Turkey Game Check is required by law and requires all hunters in Mississippi to report their harvest before 10 p.m. on the day of harvest.
It’s simple, easy and free to do, and there are three different ways to get it done. You can use the Game Check feature within the free MDWFP app, or you can record the key information on a piece of paper at the scene of the harvest and then report the data online at mdwfp.com/gamecheck or by calling 1-800-BE-SMART.
Before you go hunting, obtain a hunting license and harvest record. Two types of harvest records are acceptable, a digital record or a printed form. Digital record keeping may be done through the Game Check feature found within the free MDWFP app. Register in the app and it will be your official harvest record. A printed form may alternately be downloaded from mdwfp.com.
When you harvest a turkey, the reporting process must begin before you move it from its harvest location. Using the Game Check feature on the MDWFP app, click the REPORT TURKEY button and complete and submit an entry. If there is no cellular coverage where you hunt, the app will automatically upload your harvest when coverage resumes.
The printed form method can be done on a simple piece of paper and does not require an official game check form. You must record your name, license number, address, phone number, and date of the harvest on the printed form. You will also need to know the beard length, spur length, and the county of harvest when you report your harvest through the MDWFP website at mdwfp.com/gamecheck or by calling 1-800-BE-SMART.
Once you complete the harvest-reporting process, you will receive a confirmation number. This number must be documented on the harvest record.