Youth outdoors event Oct. 19 at Square1 range
Youngsters ages 8 through 15 are invited to a free day at the shooting range on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Square1 Outdoors in Tupelo. There will be supervised, hands-on instruction for .22 rifle, shotgun, archery and more, as well as hunting safety and conservation demonstrations.
Kids’ Hunting Heritage JAKES Day is a national practice of the National Wild Turkey Federation and is hosted at sites all over the country by local chapters. The Hill Country Strutters Chapter of Northeast Mississippi is holding their annual youth event Oct. 19 at Square1 Outdoors, located at 645 Mt. Vernon Road in Tupelo.
JAKES is an acronym for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship and is the vehicle for youth outreach by the NWTF.
Attendees are asked to pre-register by going to nwtf.org and clicking the “events” tab.
The Oct. 19 event begins with registration from 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. Youngsters will then be divided into small groups and distributed among the day’s instructional stations, then rotated from one to the next throughout the day. The event wraps up around 3 p.m. There is no charge to attend, and even lunch is provided free of charge, but each youngster must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own folding chairs, as seating is limited.
Organizers do request attendees to preregister if possible by calling the US Army Corps of Engineers office at 423-1287.
Kevin Tate