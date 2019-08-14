Local elk banquet set for Sept. 5 in West Point
The Tombigbee Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold its annual fundraising banquet and auction on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Town Creek Farms Pavillion in West Point.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, which will include drawings, raffles, games and a silent auction. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by a live auction.
Tickets, which include dinner and a year’s membership in the RMEF, are $60 for individuals and $85 for couples. Attendees may register at www.RMEF.org or by calling Forrest Barber at 346-9259 or Emily Wambles at 322-5179 for more information.
The RMEF is a nonprofit, habitat conservation organization whose mission is to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and the hunting heritage. In the 35 years of its existence, the RMEF has completed more than 10,198 conservation projects, benefiting 6.8 million acres of wildlife habitat. Through its efforts, elk have been reintroduced into several states near Mississippi.
The foundation emphasizes protection and enhancement of critical elk habitat in states with free ranging elk herds, but a portion of the funds raised in non-elk states stays at home to benefit local conservation education and hunting heritage activities.
Recipients of grants stemming from the local group’s work have included the Catch A Dream Foundation, Prentiss County 4-H, Mississippi Wildlife Federation and No Limits Outdoors.
Kevin Tate