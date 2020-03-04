Tombigbee State Park Lake remains under boating restrictions
Tombigbee State Park Lake is currently drawn down for work to be done on the swimming area, and boats cannot be launched. Fishing from the bank is still permitted however.
Limits on catfish are set at 10 per day in all state park lakes.
Other state park lake limitations include:
No trotlines, set lines, jug fishing, or commercial gear.
Night fishing, from 30 minutes before sunset to 30 minutes after sunrise, will be permitted from the shore.
Only rod and reel or pole fishing allowed, except that carp, gar, buffalo and bowfin may be taken by use of a bow and arrow at night only after purchasing a valid permit for fishing and/or boating.
No other gear is allowed at these lakes.
Game check in effect for spring turkey season
Turkey hunters in Mississippi should be prepared to check in any harvested turkey by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest. This may best be done using the MDWFP’s smartphone app.
Visit mdwfp.com for more information.
Open seasons
• Spring turkey
Youth 15 and under
Saturday to March 13
• General season
March 14 to May 1
• Bobwhite quail
Through Saturday
• Light goose conservation order
Through March 31