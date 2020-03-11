Game check active for spring turkey season
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks’ wild turkey game check program is designed to track wild turkey harvest information on a county-by-county basis. Wild turkey game check is required by law. All hunters in Mississippi must report their harvest before 10 p.m. on the day of harvest.
Two types of harvest records are acceptable: a digital record or a printed form. Digital record keeping may be done through the game check feature found within the free MDWFP app. Register in the app and it will be your official harvest record. If you prefer a printed form, you can download the form at mdwfp.com.
When you’ve shot a turkey, the reporting process must begin before moving the turkey from its harvest location. Using the game check feature on the MDWFP app, click the “Report Turkey” button and complete and submit an entry. If there is no cellular coverage where you hunt, the app will automatically upload your harvest when coverage resumes.
Alternately, the printed form method can be done on a simple piece of paper and does not require an official game check form.
Following the hunt, if you’ve used the game check feature on the MDWFP app, there are no additional requirements. Using the printed form method, hunters must report the harvest through the MDWFP website at mwdfp.com/gamecheck or by calling 1-800-BE-SMART before 10 p.m. on the day of harvest.