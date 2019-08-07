MDWFP officials hosting mentored deer hunts
This year the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will host mentored deer hunts at Black Prairie Wildlife Management Area in Lowndes County on Oct. 5 and Pearl River WMA in Madison County on Nov. 2. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and be first-time or inexperienced hunters. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 15.
Hunters who are chosen will be notified by email and must have completed the online portion of the hunters’ education class before the hunt.
This program pairs veteran hunters with first-time hunters to educate first-time hunters through a series of engaging activities that cover a range of topics including firearm safety, woodsman skills and strategies for a successful hunt. In addition, each participant will have range time to help begin their hunting adventures.
This hunt will not only introduce the first-time hunter to hunting but also to the opportunities available on Mississippi’s WMAs.
Elk banquet set for Clay County facility Sept. 5
The Tombigbee Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold its annual fundraising banquet and auction on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Town Creek Farms Pavillion in West Point.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, which will include drawings, raffles, games and a silent auction. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by a live auction.
Kevin Tate