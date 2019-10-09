Wild game recipes wanted for section
Anyone with a favorite wild game recipe they’d like to share is asked to send the recipe, along with their name, address and a day or evening phone number, to Taste of the Season, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802, or email it to classifieds@journalinc.com, attention “Taste of the Season.”
Deadline is Oct. 18.
Game check begins for state’s deer hunters
Whitetail deer are the most sought after game animal in Mississippi, with 88 percent of hunters reporting they pursued deer in the 2018-19 season.
Today, Mississippi’s deer herd faces mounting challenges, such as Chronic Wasting Disease, that can have localized or statewide impacts.
According to William T. McKinley, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Deer Program Coordinator, “It is more important than ever that we gain country-specific data to assist us with managing the deer herd across our state.”
Beginning with the 2019-20 season, MDWFP is asking deer hunters to report their harvests via Game Check. This new system provides hunters with two available options to report their harvest using the MDWFP Hunting and Fishing app or www.mdwfp.com/ gamecheck.
Game Check’s implementation was highly successful during the 2019 spring turkey season and MDWFP believes it will be helpful for managing deer.
