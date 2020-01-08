Youngsters ages 10 to 15 may take part in one of eight youth squirrel hunts organized statewide, all set to take place Feb. 1. There is no fee involved and all relevant equipment will be provided, but they must be registered online at mswildlife.org by Jan. 22.
Hunts will be held on Canal Section Wildlife Management Area in Itawamba County, Yockanookany WMA near Koscuisko, Mahannah and Phil Bryant WMAs in Issaquena and Warren Counties, Pascagoula River WMA near the Gulf Coast, Pearl River WMA near Canton, Copiah County WMA near Hazelhurst and on Camp McCain, in partnership with the Mississippi National Guard, near Grenada.
Along with the MWF, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host the groups of youngsters at the eight locations. The events begin at noon on Feb. 1 with seminars on the role hunting plays in conservation, small game ecology, hunting regulations and safety. Participants will then practice shooting at a supervised outdoor range.
Complete the application at mswildlife.org by Jan. 22. All applicants must be 10 to 15 years of age. Upon registering, applicants will be asked for a first and second choice of location, and organizers will do their best to place all applicants. Those who apply will be notified via email of availability.
Applicants do not need to have completed a hunter education course to take part, but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout the day. Each event concludes at 6:30 and includes supper, also free of charge, though each should either bring a lunch or eat before arriving that morning.