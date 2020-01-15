Mild weather failing to move ducks far south
Prolonged mild weather with rain events each week have provided less than ideal conditions for waterfowl migration to occur. With relatively warm temperatures and more rain in the forecast, weather severity index models continue to predict little to no large-scale, weather-induced southward movements of dabbling ducks in the coming week.
The Mississippi River is expected to rise over the coming weeks, approaching flood stage for multiple locations.
Hunting reports from state WMAs and private lands across the Mississippi Delta were very similar to last week’s reports with a slight decrease in harvest on most of the reported WMAs, however quality hunting opportunities still remain in some areas.
Green-winged teal, northern shovelers, and gadwall made up a large portion of waterfowl harvest reports. Several large flocks of snow, blue, Ross’s, and white-fronted geese are still being observed across the Delta region. Some of the diehard waterfowl hunters have begun to shift gears to take advantage of the goose hunting opportunities. The availability of quality waterfowl habitat and weather conditions will continue to influence harvest in the coming weeks.
Flooding closes Mahannah WMA, most waterfowl hunting still allowed
In light of extraordinary high water levels and backwater flooding, Mahannah WMA has been closed since Jan. 14 to all hunting except waterfowl with the following provisions:
• Mahannah WMA draw hunts are canceled.
• Mahannah WMA will be open to waterfowl hunting daily, and all hunting ends at noon.
• Access will be managed on a day-to-day basis as the conditions change or permit.
• All portions of Mahannah WMA will be open to waterfowl hunting except the waterfowl sanctuary.