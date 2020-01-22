Special deer season set for key CWD sampling
During the current hunting season, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has collected more than 5,000 samples for Chronic Wasting Disease testing across the state. However, sample numbers are lower than expected for counties in the North Mississippi CWD Management Zone. Since October, 25 CWD-positive deer have been detected from this zone.
To obtain additional samples, a two-day February special season was set during the January meeting of the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.
Regulations include:
• All counties included in the North MS CWD Management Zone, including Alcorn, Benton, Carroll, Desoto, Grenada, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Union and Yalobusha Counties.
• Dates are Feb. 8–9, 2020
• Mandatory CWD sample submission on day of harvest for all harvested deer
• Existing CWD drop-off freezers may be used
• One physical check station will be in each of the five CWD-positive
• Weapon of choice may be used on private lands.
• Primitive weapons may be used on Graham Lake, Hell Creek, Malmaison, O’Keefe, Tuscumbia Unit 1, and Upper Sardis WMAs
• Muzzleloader/Youth Gun on Charles Ray Nix and Tuscumbia Unit 2 WMAs
• No other WMAs are open for deer hunting during this season
• Still hunting only on public and private lands
Bag Limits (in addition to regular season)
Private Lands, Upper Sardis WMA, and Holly Springs National Forest
• Two bucks (one buck per day and one may be sub-criteria)
• Five does
Other involved WMAs
• Two bucks (one buck per day and both must meet antler criteria)
• Five does