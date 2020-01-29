Wildlife tasting dinner planned for Pittsboro

The annual Calhoun County Wildlife Tasting Dinner is set for Feb. 10 at the Multi Purpose Building in Pittsboro.

Entries will be judged in the categories of fin, feather, fur, deer and wild hog. All entries will then be available to the public for sampling.

Prizes for dishes judged best include $20 plus a certificate for each category winner, plus an additional best-in-show grand prize overall.

Admittance is free for those who bring a meat dish, $2 for those who bring a side dish and $5 for everyone else.

The speaker will be Keith Meals, a biologist with the MDWFP, who will discuss the state’s crappie fisheries program.

Open seasons

Deer

Primitive Weapon

Through Jan. 31

Special CWD Zone

Feb. 8-9

Rabbit, Squirrel

Through Feb. 28

Quail

Through March 7

Opossum, Raccoon, Bobcat

Through Feb. 28

Trapping

Through March 15

Ducks

Through Jan. 31

Light Goose

Feb. 1-7

Feb. 9-March 31

Spring Turkey

Youth Season

March 7-13

General Season

March 14-May 1

