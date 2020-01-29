Wildlife tasting dinner planned for Pittsboro
The annual Calhoun County Wildlife Tasting Dinner is set for Feb. 10 at the Multi Purpose Building in Pittsboro.
Entries will be judged in the categories of fin, feather, fur, deer and wild hog. All entries will then be available to the public for sampling.
Prizes for dishes judged best include $20 plus a certificate for each category winner, plus an additional best-in-show grand prize overall.
Admittance is free for those who bring a meat dish, $2 for those who bring a side dish and $5 for everyone else.
The speaker will be Keith Meals, a biologist with the MDWFP, who will discuss the state’s crappie fisheries program.
Open seasons
Deer
Primitive Weapon
Through Jan. 31
Special CWD Zone
Feb. 8-9
Rabbit, Squirrel
Through Feb. 28
Quail
Through March 7
Opossum, Raccoon, Bobcat
Through Feb. 28
Trapping
Through March 15
Ducks
Through Jan. 31
Light Goose
Feb. 1-7
Feb. 9-March 31
Spring Turkey
Youth Season
March 7-13
General Season
March 14-May 1
Daily Journal, mdwfp.com