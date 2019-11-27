Check into WMAs, check in deer with phone app
For decades, hunters using public wildlife management area lands in Mississippi have been required to check in by paper ballot, filling out a form to be left on their vehicle’s dashboard upon arrival and dropped off in a check station box when departing. Now, those with Apple or Android smartphones may check in via an app downloadable through mdwfp.com.
This mobile check-in tool works with or without cell phone service and serves as the user’s proof of daily use registration.
Additionally, Mississippi’s online game check can be accomplished through the smartphone application as well. Following in the footsteps of the turkey check program that began this past spring, Mississippi’s hunters are asked to check in any deer taken by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest, and this can be accomplished completely and on the spot with the application whether cellphone service is available at that location or not. Checking in serves as the record and the app will automatically upload the data when service returns.
Open seasons
Deer
Gun, with dogs
Through Sunday
Squirrel, Rabbit
Through Feb. 28
Quail
Through March 7
Dove
Dec. 21 through Jan. 14
Ducks, Geese
Through Sunday
Dec. 6 through Jan. 31