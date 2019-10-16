Free shooting range day for youth in Tupelo on Saturday at Square1
Youngsters ages 8 to 15 who are looking for introductory instruction in the outdoors, as well as in any and all of the shooting disciplines, may find their start on Saturday in Tupelo at the annual J.A.K.E.S. Day, sponsored by the National Wild Turkey Federation.
There will be supervised, hands-on instruction for .22 rifle, shotgun, archery and more, as well as hunting safety and conservation demonstrations.
There is no fee, but organizers ask that each child be pre-registered by calling the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at 423-1287 and asking about the J.A.K.E.S. Day so they may have an accurate head count for lunch, which is also provided free of charge. Alternately, attendees may pre-register online and avoid doing paperwork on site by going to nwtf.org and clicking the “events” tab, then locating the Oct. 19 event and following the instructions.
On the morning of the event, participants should arrive by 8:15 for registration and things will get underway by 9. Participants must be accompanied throughout the day by a parent or guardian 21 years old or older, who should bring their own lawn chairs.
To get to Square One Outdoors, follow Mt. Vernon Road 2.4 miles north of the new Northern Loop, which connects Barnes Crossing Road to the Coley Road Bypass, or travel a little more than four miles north of McCullough Boulevard. The facility is on the right.
Kevin Tate