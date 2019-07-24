Dixon-Clay County NWTF banquet tonight, calling contest on Saturday
The Bob Dixon-Clay County National Wild Turkey Federation Chapter heritage banquet is set for tonight in the Community Counseling Services gym in West Point. Doors open at 5:30 and tickets are available at the door. The chapter’s annual calling contest will be held beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at the same location.
The event location is on the campus of Mary Holmes College at 319 May Holmes Row.
Tonight’s meal, which will include pulled pork, barbecued chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, fried brownie bites, lemonade and iced tea, begins at 6:30.
For more information, contact Chris Davis at 494-9092.
Boy Scout Clay Classic slated for Aug. 23-24
The 25th annual Boy Scout Clay Classic and Elite Eagle events are set for Aug. 23 and 24 at Camp Yocona, the area Boy Scout summer camp south of Highway 278 between Pontotoc and Oxford.
Shooters may sign up at the Boy Scouts of America office at 505 Air Park Rd., in Tupelo, or by calling 842-2871.
Elk banquet to be held Sept. 5 in Clay County
The Tombigbee Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold its annual fundraising banquet and auction on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Town Creek Farms Pavillion in West Point.
Call Forrest Barber at 346-9259 or Emily Wambles at 322-5179 for more.
Kevin Tate