Handmade fishing lures on display at Enid VEC
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Visitor Education Center will host a “Handmade Fishing Lures” display through October 12.
The display features various lures created by local fishing enthusiast Lee Upchurch. The collection includes crappie jigs, spinnerbaits, bass jigs and various top water flies.
The VEC is part of MDWFP’s North Mississippi Fish Hatchery and is located in Enid at Exit 233 East off of I-55.
The VEC is the first and only facility of its kind in Mississippi. The center features a native habitat area, a 10,000-gallon aquarium, interactive exhibits, displays, artifacts, fishing rodeo pond, gift shop and gallery.
For additional information, call the VEC at 662-563-8068. Admission is $2.50 for adults ages 18-59, and $2 for youth ages 3-17 and adults over the age of 60.
Plant strategically to attract wildlife
As the popularity of wildlife viewing increases, many homeowners are looking for ways to attract more animals to their yards. All habitats need three things: food, water, and cover. Food can be from native trees, shrubs, and plants, or it can be from feeders. Ideally, it would be a mixture of both. Water can be from a natural source such as a pond or stream, or can be provided in a birdbath, or shallow dish. The best food sources for wildlife comes from native plants. Select plants that provide natural foods.