Mississippi dove season opens Sunday at 2 p.m.
Dove season opens statewide on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. The first segment of the season runs Sunday through Oct. 6 throughout most of the state. It opens Sunday and closes Sept. 15 in the most southern reaches of Mississippi. In all cases, the daily bag limit is 15.
Hunter education key to fall fun, safety afield
Hunters new to the game must pass a class before being allowed to buy a license, but the opportunities to take that class are handy and varied. A number of chances to do so are offered in every county each fall. Some require a full day on site, and others are geared toward students who’ve already knocked out the majority of hunter education’s required instruction time online in advance.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, must complete a hunter education course before buying a license in Mississippi, anyone 16 or older must have a license to hunt, and anyone 12 to 15 must have a hunter education certificate to hunt alone, so the course is a necessity. Most states require those buying licenses to have a hunter education card, non-residents included.
Mississippi’s hunter education card is accepted in other states, many of which set their date of birth requirement somewhat earlier than Mississippi’s. Missouri requires such certification for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1967. Colorado requires it of anyone born after Jan. 1, 1949.
For more, visit education.mdwfp.com.
Kevin Tate