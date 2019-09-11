Public dove hunting opportunities open on game management areas
Specially prepared dove hunting fields are located on 11 wildlife management areas around the state and may be hunted on days and hours that vary by location. Some are available to hunt from 30 minutes prior to sunrise until sunset every remaining day of all three seasons, while others restrict hunting to certain days of the week and certain seasons.
Prepared fields on the Charles Ray Nix, Divide Section, Leroy Percy, Okatibbee, Tuxcumbia and William (Billy) C. Deviney Wildlife Management Areas are open from 30 minutes prior to sunrise until sunset every day of each remaining season. The field at Hell Creek WMA is open during those same days and dates as well, excepting a number of days in which the WMA is hosting special events. Visit mdwfp.com’s dove section to find those dates.
The field at Yockanookany WMA is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays only, and from 2 p.m. until sunset only through the first season, but is open every day all day throughout the two later seasons.
Trim Cane and Black Prairie WMA’s dove fields are open on Wednesdays and Saturdays only, from 2 p.m. until sunset only, and only through Oct. 5.
The dove field at Muscadine Farms WMA is open through Oct. 6 on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. until sunset.
The dove bag limit is 15 per day per hunter.
For more, visit mdwfp.com.
Kevin Tate