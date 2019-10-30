Whitetail deer, WMA users now both may be checked in with app
For decades, hunters using public wildlife management area lands in Mississippi have been required to check in by paper ballot, filling out a form to be left on their vehicle’s dashboard upon arrival and dropped off in a check station box when departing.
Additionally, any game harvest data collected anywhere statewide depended on delayed reporting.
Now, those with Apple or Android smartphones may handle both procedures through an app downloadable through mdwfp.com.
This mobile check-in and game-check tool works with or without cell phone service and serves as the user’s proof of daily use registration and of verified game harvest, both in a single tool.
Open seasons
Deer
Archery
Through Nov. 22
Youth gun
Nov. 9 through Nov. 22
Antlerless Primitive Weapon
Nov. 11 through Nov. 22
Gun, with dogs
Nov. 23 through Dec. 1
Squirrel, Rabbit
Through Feb. 28
Quail
Nov. 28 through March 7
Dove
Through Nov. 16
Dec. 21 through Jan. 14
Ducks, Geese
Nov. 29 through Dec. 1
Dec. 6 through Jan. 31