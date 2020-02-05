Calhoun County wildlife buffet slated for Monday

The annual Calhoun County Wildlife Tasting Dinner is set for Monday at the Multi Purpose Building in Pittsboro.

Entries will be judged in the categories of fin, feather, fur, deer and wild hog. All entries will then be available to the public for sampling.

Prizes for dishes judged best include $20 plus a certificate for each category winner, plus an additional best-in-show grand prize overall.

Admittance is free for those who bring a meat dish, $2 for those who bring a side dish and $5 for everyone else.

The speaker for the event will be Keith Meals, a biologist with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, who will discuss the state’s crappie fisheries program.

Open seasons

Deer

Special Season

Saturday-Sunday

Ducks

Youth, Veteran, Active Duty Military Season

Saturday

Rabbit, Squirrel, Opossum, Raccoon

Through Feb. 28

Light Goose Conservation Order

Through today

Sunday to March 31

Quail

Through March 7

Trapping

Through March 15

Spring Turkey

Youth Season

March 7 through 13

General Season

March 14 to May 1

mdwfp.com

