Calhoun County wildlife buffet slated for Monday
The annual Calhoun County Wildlife Tasting Dinner is set for Monday at the Multi Purpose Building in Pittsboro.
Entries will be judged in the categories of fin, feather, fur, deer and wild hog. All entries will then be available to the public for sampling.
Prizes for dishes judged best include $20 plus a certificate for each category winner, plus an additional best-in-show grand prize overall.
Admittance is free for those who bring a meat dish, $2 for those who bring a side dish and $5 for everyone else.
The speaker for the event will be Keith Meals, a biologist with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, who will discuss the state’s crappie fisheries program.
Open seasons
Deer
Special Season
Saturday-Sunday
Ducks
Youth, Veteran, Active Duty Military Season
Saturday
Rabbit, Squirrel, Opossum, Raccoon
Through Feb. 28
Light Goose Conservation Order
Through today
Sunday to March 31
Quail
Through March 7
Trapping
Through March 15
Spring Turkey
Youth Season
March 7 through 13
General Season
March 14 to May 1