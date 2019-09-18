Two-day FLW tournament Sept. 28-29 on Pickwick
The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Mississippi Division will wrap up their tournament season for anglers with a two-day BFL Super Tournament on Lake Pickwick, Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29.
Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $11,000 and $4,500, respectively, in the two-day event.
Each day, takeoff is at 7 a.m. and weigh in is at 3 p.m. at J.P. Coleman State Park, at 613 County Road 321, Iuka.
BFL Mississippi division competitors can expect a good day of fishing in this final regular-season tournament of the season.
According to recent local reports, bass are on the move to the grass, with topwater baits, ChatterBaits, swimbaits and worms being the most productive baits. Earlier this season, boater Chris Quaintance of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, won a BFL tournament on Pickwick Lake targeting points and weed beds with a swimjig and straight tail worm. Fans should expect to see a two-day total of 10 bass nearing 39 to 41 pounds win this BFL Mississippi division finale.
The full field will compete on the first day of competition, with the top 20-percent advancing to the second and final day of competition.
FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the FLW television show while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers pro tips.