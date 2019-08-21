Veterans Park camp out scheduled for Sept. 27-28
The Tupelo department of parks and recreation will host a family camp out in Veterans Park on Sept. 27 and 28. The event will include a smartphone scavenger hunt, twilight kickball games, campfire time, a dance party and a Saturday morning swim.
The fee to attend is $5 per person, and registration packets are now available.
For more information, call 841-6440 or stop by the department’s office at Ballard Park.
Elk banquet set Sept. 5 at Town Creek Pavillion
The Tombigbee Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold its annual fundraising banquet and auction on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Town Creek Farms Pavillion in West Point.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, which will include drawings, raffles, games and a silent auction. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by a live auction.
Tickets, which include dinner and a year’s membership in the RMEF, are $60 for individuals and $85 for couples. Attendees may register at www.RMEF.org or by calling Forrest Barber at 346-9259 or Emily Wambles at 322-5179 for more information.
The RMEF is a nonprofit, habitat conservation organization whose mission is to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and the hunting heritage.
In the 35 years of its existence, the RMEF has completed more than 10,000 projects, helping 6.8 million acres of wildlife habitat.
Kevin Tate