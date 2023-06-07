Brady Ramey

FILE: Tremont Attendance Center head coach Brady Ramey picked up his 500th career win with a victory over TCPS on January 29, 2021.

 ABBY LODEN I THE TIMES

Coach Brady Ramey has worn many hats during the nearly three decades he has worked in the Itawamba County School District where he formed lasting relationships with numerous administrators.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you