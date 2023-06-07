Coach Brady Ramey has worn many hats during the nearly three decades he has worked in the Itawamba County School District where he formed lasting relationships with numerous administrators.
"I have had the privilege of working for some great administrators. Mr. Mike Nanney Sr. was the first to hire me at Fulton Junior High," said Ramey, who is retiring after 27 years in the district.
Ramey added that several other administrators gave him opportunities over the years, including Sam Tucker at Fulton Junior High, Itawamba Agricultural High School principal Pete McMurry as well as Michael Nanney Jr., Cheryl Ewing and Trae Wiygul during his tenure at the school. At Tremont Attendance Center he worked under Eddie Moore, Michael Cates, Dawn Rogers and Benjie Ewing.
Ramey started teaching and coaching at Fulton Junior High in 1996. Initially he was hired to teach math, career discovery, technology discovery and coach seventh grade boys basketball. The following year he was given the responsibility of coaching eighth and ninth grade boys basketball teams until the freshman class moved to IAHS at mid-semester that same year.
"The third year at FJHS the group of eighth graders I coached went 20-0," Ramey told The Times.
Following that year, he was hired at IAHS to teach math and coach boys basketball and track.
"My first team at IAHS only won one game, but I was playing some really young players and they were getting better, " he added.
In the 2001-2002 school year, he coached both the girls and boys basketball teams at IAHS.
Ramey left IAHS to become athletic director and coach boys basketball at Tremont for the 2009-2010 school year. He also taught math. The next year he added assistant principal to his job title. During the 2013-2014 school year he moved into the position of principal for three years before returning to coaching in 2016.
Since then, he has remained athletic director, while coaching boys and girls basketball, cross country and track and serving as an assistant baseball coach.
"Coach Ramey is an outstanding coach and school administrator, but he is an even better person. I cannot begin to thank him for all his help this year. I wish him the best in whatever his future holds," Benjie Ewing, Tremont Attenance Center principal, said.
Ramey said his coaching stents were made possible by the folks that helped him along the way.
"I have had some amazing assistant coaches during my years coaching. track and cross country were sports that I really knew very little about, but learned from anyone that I could," he said. "At IAHS we built up a really strong Cross-Country program."
Cross Country is now one of the most successful sports at Tremont both boys and girls teams bringing state runner up trophies home this past season.
Ramey found immense gratification in his years as a teacher and coach, but his personal successes are not the only thing that brings satisfaction.
He added "One of the things that puts a smile on my face is seeing former players that are now coaching and teaching... and having a lot of success."
